CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Kristen Howell's fourth goal of the year with less than 10 minutes to play delivered the biggest win of the 2019 season so far, as the No. 11 John Brown University women's soccer team upended No. 8 Science & Arts (Okla.) by a 1-0 final score on Saturday afternoon at Drover Pitch.

In the matchup that often determines the top seed in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, the Golden Eagles have now captured two in a row in Chickasha, thanks to Howell.

In 2017, Howell's goal in the 61st minute helped JBU clinch the regular season championship at Drover Pitch. This goal could hold up to do the same two seasons later.

The Drovers gave John Brown all kinds of fits in the first half, to the tune of out-shooting the Golden Eagles 11-3 through the first frame. The visitors rebounded, however, holding the shooting advantage in the second half, 11-8.

While John Brown was only able to find the target four times on its 14 total chances, the visitors needed just one, and a play up the left flank jump-started the play that would end the USAO perfect season at 10-0-0.

The ball was played into the middle by junior Emily Jordan to the feet of freshman Jenna Miller, who found a streaking Anne Metz cutting through the middle. With speed on the counter, Metz caught the Drover back line flat-footed, beat a defender, and shoveled a sharp through pass to Howell. Howell made her way through the last defender and let go a precise strike to the bottom right corner on the floor in the 81st to hand the Golden Eagles the upper hand.

The JBU defense held the Drovers at bay for the final nine minutes of the contest, limiting the hosts to just one shot attempt, a dangerous Emma Rice blast from the top of the 18 that went high, to complete the upset.

Junior Caitlyn Logan pieced together a spectacular performance, stopping all 10 Drover shots on target to set a new season high. Taylor Sorrell took the loss in goal for USAO, making three saves on four opportunities.

Howell, Miller and junior Sienna Nealon led all Golden Eagles with three shot attempts.

JBU will now rest until it returns to Oklahoma City next Saturday, Oct. 12, to face the Stars at Brian Harvey Field. Kick off is slated for 5 p.m.

