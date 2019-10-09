The Siloam Springs varsity girls cross country team finished fifth out of 47 teams in the high school girls open division of the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday at Agri Park in Fayetteville.

Grapevine (Texas) finished first with 58 points, followed by Bentonville West 123, Sequoyah 181, Jenks 188 and Siloam Springs 192.

Quincy Efurd led the Lady Panthers with a 13th place finish out of 550 runners with a time of 21 minutes, 42.30 seconds. The top 15 runners in each race received medals.

Rebekah Rodgers placed 21st at 22:02.80, while Kadynce Frost was 53rd at 22:51.70.

Jaclyn Weilnau was 57th at 22:53.90, with Kailey Pentz 70th at 23:04.00, Bethany Mejia 187th at 24:50.80 and Laurel Granderson 228th at 25:36.40 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Candy Dubon ran a time of 25:39.30, while Shayla Conley was at 26:17.40, Jordan Rush 26:25.20 and Abby Thompson 26:31.00.

Also running for the Lady Panthers was Kendra Reimer 27:22.80, Isabel Carrion 27:56.30 (new PR), Sidney Pfeiffer 28:53.70, Leslie Cea 30:18.80 and Mary Grace Green 32:02.80.

Varsity boys

The Siloam Springs boys took 15th out of 71 teams in the high school boys open race. Lockhart High won the race overall with 55 points, followed by Lucas Lovejoy 78, Fayetteville 151 and Lake Hamilton 173 and the top Class 5A school.

Michael Capehart took 10th overall for Siloam Springs with a time of 17:29.30.

Blake Morrison was 26th at 17:53.30, Ricky Montano-Iozano 27th at 17:53.40 and Jordyn Baskin 294th at 19:58.30.

Luke Fields finished 301st at 20:00.00, Adam Kennedy 352nd at 20:21.40 and Zach Jones 425th at 20:52.10 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Ben Humphries ran a time of 20:52.80 with Tate Broquard at 21:51.30, Nathen Thurstenson 21:57.10 and Thad Goetz 21:58.90.

Also running for the Panthers was Ben Haak 22:04.50, Blaise Becan 22:26.40, Truman Janes 22:49.50 and Cade Gunter 23:11.40.

Montano, Zach Jones, Broquard, Thurstenson, Goetz and Haak all had PRs.

A total of 891 runners competed in the race.

"Almost all our runners ran faster times this week," coach Sharon Jones said. "We didn't get to take advantage of the cooler temps of the morning, but they did really well. The Chile Pepper is so crowded. They're usually running in traffic the whole race. Our kids really showed they've been working by posting great times."

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished third overall with 145 points in the junior high boys race.

Fayetteville placed first out of 47 teams, with Rogers Heritage finishing second at 100. A total of 766 runners competed in the junior high boys race.

Wilson Cunningham paced the Panthers with a time of 10:49.0, finishing 13th overall.

Levi Fox placed 20th at 10:56.9, while Nate Hawbaker was 22nd at 10:58.0 and Noah Granderson 22nd at 10:58.0.

Cooper Shaw placed 78th at 11:44.2, while Tyler Cottrell was 98th at 11:52.5 and Sam Herndon 143rd with a time of 12:11.3 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Riley Harrison ran a 12:12.2, while Cayden Hansen ran a 12:23.5, Caleb Rodgers 12:24.3, Charles Hyde 12:34.6, Barrett Eldridge 12:59.6, Nathan Rostoni 13:11.3, Ferdi Blume 13:15.1, Jacob Seauve 13:29.6, Jared Brewer 13:35.9, Korbin Rodgers 13:38.2, Ben Stout 13:40.6 and Timothy Haak 13:52.2.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Jayden Shrum 14:08.3, Jacob Moorman 14:20.9, Caleb Wallace 14:38.1, Tommy Seitz 14:39.4, Ezekiel Becan 15:12.5, Parker Malonson 15:17.5, Noah Sharp 15:17.7, Reese Hardcastle 15:18.7, William Bowles 15:44.9, Jacob Null 15:53.0, Zane Pickering 16:26.8 and Braylon Nation 18:44.8.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs scored 358 points and finished 11th out of 42 teams in the junior high girls race. Greenwood placed first overall and 632 runners participated in the race.

Ellen Slater placed 29th with a time of 13:07.10, while Shelby Smith was 49th at 13:35.30 and Isabel Anglin 76th at 13:59.20.

Emily Brown placed 114th at 14:17.90 with Chloe Granderson 132nd at 14:30.10, Rachel Rine 147th at 14:39.00, Addison Pilcher 157th at 14:43.50 and Bailey Church 164th at 14:44.70 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Caroline Dewey ran a 15:22.50, while Annika Timboe finished in 15:36.50, Estela Gonzalez 15:50.30, Lexi Lane 15:56.10, Avery Carter 16:03.60, Anna Floyd 16:04.90, Lillian Wilkie 16:09.70, Hailey Fox 16:12.10, Faith Harris 16:23.50, Ava Anglin 16:29.10, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 17:26.80, Crystal Mercado 17:36.30 and Laura Fields 17:38.20.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Naomi Seauve 18:01.50, Danielle Brisson 18:13.70, Kathryne Frost 19:25.50, Sophia Atkins 19:40.90, Addison Keiffer 20:40.50, Malia Lykins 21:28.00, Mary Thurstenson 22:58.30 and Ardelle Goetz 23:29.10.

Up next

The cross country teams are scheduled to run at Greenwood on Thursday.

Sports on 10/09/2019