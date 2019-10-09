Sign in
Local 4-H Clubs October 9, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs 4-H Club

The Siloam Springs 4-H Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at First Baptist Church. For more information, contact Valerie Gunsaulis at 479-790-1070.

Logan 4-H Club

The Logan 4-H Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Logan Community Building. For more information, contact Jackie Griffin at 479-736-2574.

Bloomfield 4-H Club

The Bloomfield 4-H Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Bloomfield Community Building. For more information, contact Jennifer Robins at 479-228-1248.

