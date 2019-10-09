CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Freshman Oscar Carballo scored his second hat trick in three games and the John Brown University men's soccer team unloaded a large chip off its shoulder as it ended a nine-match losing streak at Drover Pitch on Saturday evening by handing Science and Arts (Okla.) a 10-1 thrashing.

Looking for its first win in Chickasha since Oct. 16, 2004, Carballo opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the match, while senior Amilcar Gonzalez added the game-winner less than three minutes later to lead the Golden Eagles (8-2-0, 2-0-0 Sooner Athletic) to its fifth-straight victory.

The visitors poured it on in the opening half, peppering USAO keepers Daniel Merkel and Nathan Fitch with 16 shots, 15 of which were on target.

Carballo finished the hat trick by the 17th minute as freshman Jacob Zamarron and junior Jessie Zavala picked up assists.

Gonzalez netted his second of the match before freshman Dalton Georgopulos added his second goal in three matches.

Senior Kelvin Omondi came off the bench to pocket a pair of goals just three minutes apart in the 34th and 37th, and of course, the Golden Eagle scoring leader capped off the boat race by adding his 13th of the season in the 42nd minute of play.

Telmo Lertxundi ruined the clean sheet just 125 seconds into the second half, beating senior Britt Wisener to take the doughnut off the Drover side of the scoreboard.

Zamarron countered just three minutes later with his second of the match and the 14th of his freshman season.

Immel posted three assists while Zavala finished with a pair in the lopsided affair.

The USAO goal in the second half ended the John Brown collective shutout streak at 429:53, as the Golden Eagles hadn't surrendered a goal since its loss at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

Wisener made five saves on six chances before giving way to freshman Logan Campbell for the final 17:17 of play.

Zamarron, Carballo and Gonzalez all posted a match-high four shots on goal as the Golden Eagles closed out the match out-shooting USAO by a 23-11 tally.

JBU will return to the pitch this Saturday, Oct. 12, when it travels to take on Oklahoma City at Brian Harvey field at 7 p.m.

