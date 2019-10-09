Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pink Party from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The community is invited to gather their friends together and stop by this free event. Hosted by SSRH's Healthy Community Advisory Council, this free event will feature health and beauty pampering, a vendor fair, tours of the hospital's imaging department and a "mammothon."

Guests will be able to tour the imaging department in an effort to help younger or first time patients become familiar with the mammography experience. There also will be an opportunity to have an on-the-spot screening mammogram appointment that evening if guests would like to participate.

Mammography technicians will be on hand to explain how screening equipment works, walk guests through a typical patient experience, highlighting some of the special amenities offered and answer any questions they may have.

For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40, with no upper age limit as long as the woman is in good health. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages. For American College of Radiology recommendations, visit acr.org.

Screening mammogram appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. An order from a physician or qualified healthcare provider is not required, but the patient must provide a physician/provider name when an appointment is made. All mammogram reports will be sent to the physician/provider, and the patient is responsible for follow-up. Check with your insurance provider to confirm coverage for a screening mammogram.

There is a $99 special on mammogram screenings during the month of October that is an all-inclusive price for those who do not have insurance coverage to help with the cost. If a lady does not want a mammogram or has already had their recommended screening, they are still encouraged to attend to provide a support network for the warriors in pink.

Special recognition will be given to survivors as well as resources for those who are currently battling breast cancer along with education and information for prevention and early detection.

SSRH offers digital mammography which is a special X-ray of the breasts that can detect lumps and other forms of breast disease that may be too small to be felt even by an experienced examiner. Early detection affords the best opportunity for a cure. To schedule a screening mammogram call 479-215-3420. To get more information about the Pink Party, call 479-215-3214.

General News on 10/09/2019