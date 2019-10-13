Sept. 30

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 22, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Bruce Lee Slaton, 39, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 22, was arrested in connection with shoplifting and failure to appear.

• Donald W. Whitaker, 35, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation warrant.

• James Perry Murphy, 60, was cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Oct. 1

• Ruben Moya III, 40, was arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Juvenile, 16, was arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public, breaking or entering.

• Corey Grant Wagers, 38, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, loitering, criminal mischief in the first degree, possessing instruments of crime.

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 38, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Angel Christian Saucedo, 25, was arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public and disorderly conduct.

• Megan Nicole Smith, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Rafael Borjes, 60, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 2

• Richard Blake Ramey, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Randall, 63, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Whitney Nicole Mullins, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gener Augustin, 29, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 3

• Angela Headrick, 48, was arrested in connection with failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

• Kimberly Ann Pack, 45, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Charles Gibson, 44, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, furnishing prohibited articles, criminal contempt.

• Miranda Hope Brazil, 37, was arrested in connection with parole violation warrant, obstructing governmental operations, criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 51, was arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Udiel Zamora-Rosales, 20, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 4

• Garrett Bailey Sumner, 23, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Kelsey Paige Calcott, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Alexander Poteet, 21, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 5

• Larry Ray Sellers, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Clifford Dale Randel III, 33, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, was cited in connection with fleeing, disregard of traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, careless/prohibitive driving.

• Renae Lynn Wright, 49, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ricky Dewayne Humphries, 52, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shayla Marie Kirk, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 6

• Kye Mitchell Nofire, 29, was arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated and careless/prohibitive driving.

• Katie Marie Hicks, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Bobby Hughes, 20, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

General News on 10/13/2019