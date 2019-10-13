The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Benton County will be holding registrations for the Boys & Girls Basketball Programs through Nov. 8. Leagues offered will be kindergarten-first grade, second-third grade, fourth-fifth grade and sixth-eighth grades for both Boys & Girls. Registration will be $50 per player. Registration will be at the Boys & Girls Club at 655 Heritage Court and is also available online at www.bgcwbc.org. Anyone interested in coaching or officiating please contact the club at 524-4174 or email clint@bgcwbc.org.

New high school boys basketball league

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County will be introducing a new basketball league for boys in ninth through 12th grade this year. This will be a recreational league with an emphasis on fundamentals in a fun, competitive environment. Registration will be $50 and runs through Nov. 8. More details on schedule will be available once number of teams and players can be determined. If interested in coaching or officiating please contact the Club at 524-4174 or email at clint@bgcwbc.org.

