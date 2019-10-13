City board members are set to discuss several purchases, including a water booster station upgrade and two lawn mowers, at their meeting on Tuesday.

An upgrade to the water booster station on Airport Road is recommended at a cost of $72,250 from low bidder JCI Industries, Inc., according to a staff report from Steve Gorszczyk, public works director.

The station was installed in 2002 along with a one-million-gallon storage tank to boost water pressure and adequately supply the water demands for the former Allen Canning Country Plant and various water customers along the pipeline, the report states.

In the past few years, the station has experienced mechanical, electrical and communication issues, the report states. The pumps have been rebuilt but the electrical controls need replacement.

The city received two bids for upgrade on Sept. 27, including the low bid of $72,250 from JCI Industries, Inc., and an $85,390 bid from Instrument & Supply, Inc.

There is $85,000 in the 2019 capital outlay budget for the project, the report states.

A budget amendment to reallocate funds in order to purchase two mid-mount mowers instead of one tractor is also recommended, according to a staff report by Jon Boles, parks and recreation manager.

The 2019 budget includes $35,000 to purchase a tractor to rough cut grass at City Lake Park. During the 2019 mowing season, staff reexamined the best way to maintain the open spaces at the park and feels that two mid-mounted mowers would be more efficient and cost effective.

"Staff feels that finish mowing the area will not only give the desired look but also be as time effective as using a tractor, all while being usable in other areas currently maintained by the Parks and Recreation Division," the report states.

Staff received bids for two mid-mounted mowers plus additional add-on components for a total of $33,280, which would result in a savings of $1,720 over the original plan, the report states.

In other business, the city board will consider the following agenda items:

• A 2019 Destruction Affidavit to allow the shredding of a list of outdated city documents.

• The second reading of Ordinance 19-24 annexing 39.963 acres at 3901 E. Kenwood St.

• The first reading of Ordinance 19-25 amending Chapter 102 of the zoning code dealing with drive-through lanes.

• Resolution 34-19 signatory authorization for funding of water treatment plant improvements/Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

