The John Brown University women's soccer swept the fifth week of the NAIA National Players of the Week as senior Kristen Howell and junior Caitlyn Logan were named the NAIA National Women's Soccer Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, the national office announced Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The two Golden Eagles were nominated for their performances during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, which included conference wins over Central Christian (Kan.) and Science & Arts (Okla.). They also were named Sooner Athletic Conference Players of the Week for the same time frame and were selected out of a pool of conference-level award winners. It was third time this season JBU has swept the SAC's weekly honors.

A native of Little Rock, Howell posted a pair of goals and two assists (6 points) to lead the No. 11 Golden Eagles to a 9-0 win over Central Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 1, before launching the match's only goal in JBU's 1-0 upset victory over No. 8 Science & Arts on Saturday, Oct. 4, in the Top 25 matchup.

The only goal of the contest came in the 81st minute when Howell finished off senior Anne Metz's through ball on the floor to the far right post and in past Drover keeper Taylor Sorrell. The goal was Howell's fourth of the season and second game-winner. In 2017, Howell scored the match's only goal in the second half as John Brown posted a 1-0 victory at Science & Arts to claim the SAC regular season title.

The honor is Howell's second-career national player of the week accolade, as she was selected in 2016 after a seven-goal week, back-to-back hat tricks, in John Brown's 2-0-0 week against St. Gregory's (Okla.) and Oklahoma City.

Logan, a Charlotte, N.C., product, pieced together her sixth and seventh clean sheets of the season during John Brown's 2-0 week as she collected her second-career national player of the week selection.

The reigning Sooner Athletic Goalkeeper of the Year and third-team All-American, Logan recorded a season-best 10 saves against the Drovers, holding a USAO offense that averaged 5.2 goals per game entering the match, to its first scoreless effort of the season. She improved her goals-against average to 0.68 on the season -- which ranks her 21st in the nation.

John Brown was scheduled to play at Oklahoma City on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

The JBU soccer teams are back in action Thursday at home against Oklahoma Panhandle State. The men's game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the women's game around 7 p.m.

Sports on 10/13/2019