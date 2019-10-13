The Siloam Springs junior high football teams' home games were canceled/postponed Thursday due to thunderstorms in the area.

The eighth- and ninth-grade games against Springdale Southwest were rescheduled for Monday afternoon at Panther Stadium.

The eighth-grade game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the ninth-grade game.

The seventh-grade game against Springdale Tyson will not be rescheduled.

Cross country

The Panthers' high school and junior high cross country teams were scheduled to compete at the Greenwood Invitational on Thursday, but it also was canceled because of weather.

The cross country teams are back in action Tuesday at Prairie Grove.

Sports on 10/13/2019