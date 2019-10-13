Siloam Springs junior Ethan Owens shot an 18-hole role of 100 on Monday at the Class 5A State Boys Golf Tournament at Glenwood Country Club.

Owens was the only Panther to qualify for the state tournament.

Simon McBride of Paragould -- last year's team champion -- shot a 5-under 67 to win the individual medalist.

Jonesboro returned to the top of its classification with the state team title with a team score of 320, besting Hot Springs Lakeside, which had a total of 333. Little Rock Christian was third at 336 with Greenwood in fourth place at 346.

Jonesboro won state titles in 6A from 2010 to 2017 but saw that streak snapped in 2018 by Paragould when 6A and 5A were merged into the current 5A.

