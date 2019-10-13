John Brown University's Allika Pearson has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference Runner of the Week in women's cross country for the second time in 2019, following a second-place individual finish at the Show Me State Showdown, hosted by Columbia (Mo.), on Oct. 5, the conference office announced Monday, Oct. 7.

The sophomore native of Siloam Springs collected her second career runner of the week accolades after she turned in the fastest time on the team for the ninth consecutive race, dating back to her first career race in 2018. Pearson landed a time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds, just 25 seconds behind her program record-breaking time, and claimed second place in John Brown's third meet of the season. Her efforts helped the Golden Eagles finish with a team time of 1:45:52.

Pearson has now finished in a meet's top 10 runners four times in her career, including all three meets in 2019.

John Brown returns to the course on Saturday, Oct. 19, when it travels to the Natural State capital to take part in the Little Rock Open, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Sports on 10/13/2019