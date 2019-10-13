Regent Prep out of Tulsa, Okla., handed the Watts Engineers their first loss of the season Friday 55-6.

Regent Prep's Jack Wright caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a TD to set a national high record of 96 career touchdowns.

Braden Gilbert had three touchdown passes and one touchdown run for Regent Prep (6-0, 1-0).

Kenny Tush had a 17-yard TD run for Watts (5-1, 0-1) with 31 seconds left in the half. The game was called at halftime with Regent Prep ahead by 49 points.

Watts is back in action Friday at home against Foyil.

Kansas 14, Chelsea 0

Kansas snapped a two-game losing streak with a 14-0 victory over Chelsea in District 2A-4 play.

The Comets (3-3, 1-2) are back in action on Thursday at Wyandotte.

Colcord 30, Afton 6

The Hornets bounced back rom their only loss of the season with a 30-6 win at Afton.

Colcord (5-1, 2-1) is back in action at home Thursday against Ketchum.

Oaks 30, Foyil 8

The Warriors earned their first win of the season Friday against Foyil.

The Warriors (1-5, 1-0 District B-8) host Summit Chrisitan on Thursday at Tucker Field.

