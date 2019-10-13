OKLAHOMA CITY -- In the battle of the top two Sooner Athletic front runners, No. 24 Oklahoma City completed the season sweep of the John Brown University volleyball team in four sets (10-25, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25) on Wednesday (Oct. 9) evening inside Abe Lemons Arena.

The Stars continued its 16-match winning streak by limiting the Golden Eagles (16-4, 10-2 Sooner Athletic) to a season-low .089 (43-29-158) hitting percentage and receiving double-digit termination efforts from Marijana Bjelobrk (18) and Lacy Beeler (10).

The setback ended the JBU winning streak at 10 as the last John Brown setback was to the Stars inside Bill George Arena on Sept. 6.

Senior Jessica Schultz belted a team-leading 12 kills, hitting .308, and added a pair of block-assists, while junior Jaden Williams contributed nine kills on 22 swings. Junior Taylor Glover added seven spikes and three total blocks.

Freshman Jillian Blackman contributed a career-best performance on the back line, pacing the defensive effort with 22 digs to accompany a pair of service aces. Senior Carly McKinney scooped up 11 City attempts and added six kills and a block-assist.

The first set was all Stars as the hosts used a .304 attack to blow open a 7-4 set into a double-digit lead at 14-4. The visitors countered with a .000 attack as it looked to gain its footing.

Kills from Schultz and Glover kicked off the second set for the Golden Eagles, which carried the lead throughout the majority of the set. Five total Schultz terminations helped JBU maintain a lead at 17-16, but Oklahoma City rattled off an ill-timed 6-1 rally to take the lead, 22-18. Glover's solo rejection kept the game alive at set point, 24-22, but Bjelobrk's kill ended the set - handing the Stars a commanding 2-0 advantage.

JBU's strongest effort came in the third, where the Golden Eagles held City to a negative attack effort, while boasting a match-best .158 (11-5-38). Four block-assists early on thwarted the Stars' momentum as the Golden Eagles built an 8-2 early lead. The hosts would eventually pull within two, 11-9, but John Brown responded with an 8-1 rally, fueled by four OCU errors and a timely Ellie Lampton service ace. Freshman Lauren Cloud's ace and later kills from Williams and senior Megan Beck kept the Stars from mounting a comeback as another error ended the set and pulled JBU within a set.

After the Stars took a quick 6-2 lead to open the fourth, McKinney and Williams' terminations pulled the visitors within one, 6-5, a difference the visitors would hold until 8-7. City then ran off a 7-2 run that created a six-point cushion at 15-9. A quick 3-0 retaliation pulled the Golden Eagles closer, but another 5-2 OCU stretch forced a 20-14 score. A Glover kill followed by a Stars error delayed match point twice, but again, a Bjelobrk kill ended the frame and the match.

Ciesla (22) and freshman Morgan Fincham (15) combined for 37 of John Brown's 42 assists on the match.

JBU 3, Southwestern Christian 0

The Golden Eagles picked up a sweep of Southwestern Christian 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 30-28) on Tuesday in Bethany, Okla.

Jessica Schultz led the Golden Eagles with 16 kills while Megan Beck had 10 and Carly McKinney 7.

Ellie Lampton had five aces, Jenna Lowery three and Carrie Ciesla two.

Ciesla had 29 assists with Morgan Fincham chipping in 12.

McKinney had 16 digs while Lowery had 14 and Jillian Blackman 10.

JBU goes 1-1 in Iowa on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The John Brown University volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit to improve to 4-0 on the season in five-set matches against St. Ambrose (Iowa) before falling in four to No. 15 Bellevue (Iowa) on Friday, Oct. 11, in the Grand View (Iowa) Tournament inside the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center.

Junior Taylor Glover threw down a match-best 20 terminations on 45 swings (.400) and freshman Morgan Fincham passed out a career-high 26 assists as the Golden Eagles (17-4) came back to secure its fourth five-set victory of the season (25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10) in the early afternoon match against the Bees.

JBU received three service aces from freshman Jillian Blackman to lead an eight-ace effort on the afternoon, as she also 16 digs on the match.

Senior Carly McKinney posted her fifth double-double of the season, launching 10 kills to accompany a match-high 21 scoops.

Adding another 10 terminations was senior Jessica Schultz, as the Golden Eagles compiled a .295 attack effort (65-16-166), fueled by 30 assists from sophomore Carrie Ciesla.

St. Ambrose closed out the second set on an 8-3 run to tie the score at one. Holding a late 23-21 lead in the third, the Golden Eagles again missed a chance as the Bees finished the set on a 4-0 run to take the lead, 2-1. John Brown responded by taking set four to stay alive, knotting the match at two apiece.

Terminations from Glover and freshman Sarah Laaker powered JBU to a quick 5-0 lead in the fifth set, as the Golden Eagles continued on to hit .360 (10-1-25) on the frame. Glover put down four of her 20 kills in the set and after St. Ambrose closed within two, 10-8, kills from Glover and Schultz down the stretch propelled John Brown to the comeback victory.

In the nightcap, John Brown faced its second ranked opponent of the season and took a 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 24-26, 19-25) setback to the Bruins as JBU fell to 0-2 on the season against top-25 competition.

Glover again led the Golden Eagle offense with 14 kills on 37 swings (.243). McKinney contributed nine terminations and a match-high 22 digs.

JBU was held to a .155 (55-29-168) effort on the evening, but Ciesla and Fincham still contributed 22 and 20 assists, respectively, in the loss.

Tied at 24 in the third set, the Golden Eagles had already erased a seven-point deficit earlier in the set. It wasn't enough, however, as a Bellevue kill followed by a JBU attack error shifted the match lead back to the Bruins, 2-1.

In the fourth, John Brown faltered offensively at a .083 clip, a match-low, but even though Bellevue commanded an 18-8 lead late, the Golden Eagles fought back to pull within five, 19-14. Five would be as close as JBU could get, however, as the Bruins finalized the contest with two John Brown miscues.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to wrap up play in the Grand View (Iowa) Tournament on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime. JBU is back in action this Friday at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Texas, followed by a Saturday match at Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie.

