Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Hunter Dorsey and sophomore J.P. Wills give chase as Greenwood quarterback Jace Presley runs with the ball during Friday's game at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood. Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs 43-13.

GREENWOOD -- For one half of football, Siloam Springs appeared to have No. 1-ranked Greenwood on the ropes.

The Panthers had capitalized on several big plays and were one two-point conversion away from playing the Bulldogs to a stalemate in the first half.

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton 3-3 3-0 Greenwood 6-0 3-0 Lake Hamilton 6-0 3-0 Sheridan 4-2 2-1 Siloam Springs 2-4 1-2 El Dorado 1-5 0-3 LR Hall 2-4 0-3 Russellville 1-5 0-3 Last Friday’s results Greenwood 43, Siloam Springs 13 Benton 48, LR Hall 0 Lake Hamilton 42, Russellville 7 Sheridan 41, El Dorado 26 This week’s games Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs Benton at El Dorado Greenwood at Russellville Sheridan at LR Hall

The second half, unfortunately, proved to be another story.

Greenwood scored 28 straight points in the second half to turn a 15-13 halftime lead into a 43-13 homecoming victory over Siloam Springs at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig acknowledged the Panthers did some good things in the first half to hang with two-time defending champion Bulldogs, but that didn't carry over in the second half.

"We have to be consistent," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We have to do things the right way all the time. If we take plays off or if we don't do things the right way, people are going to score on us. People are going to make us look bad. So until we decide we're going to do things the right way for four quarters we're going to keep getting the same result."

Greenwood scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 36-13 and added another score early in the fourth to put the Panthers away.

"It's not supposed to be easy," said Greenwood coach Rick Jones. "You're not supposed to go into halftime up 35 every week. It's a challenge every week."

Greenwood (6-0, 3-0) totaled 204 yards of offense in the first half, but the Bulldogs came out on fire in the third quarter. The Bulldogs rushed for 76 yards and threw for 87 in the quarter.

After Greenwood stopped Siloam Springs on the opening possession of the second half, quarterback Jace Presley threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Carter for a 22-13 lead.

Greenwood's defense held again and the offense took advantage as Presley connected to Treyton Dawson for a 32-yard strike and a 29-13 lead. Presley completed 6 of 6 passes in the third.

After a Greenwood interception by Colin Daggett, Aaron Ligon ran for a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter. Ligon also had a 47-yard touchdown run to open the fourth.

"Coach Sims made a few adjustments," Jones said. "Coach Young made a few adjustments with the guys upfront. We had a little bit better plan of what we were doing. They did a better job. We've just got to get better. That's the thing with our football team is we've got to get better."

Greenwood finished with a balanced 449 yards of offense, with 229 yards rushing and 220 passing yards. Presley completed 26 of 34 passes for 220 yards.

Greenwood scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but Siloam Springs answered each score.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead on their opening possession with a 13-play, 76-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard run by Hunter Wilkinson.

The Panthers came right back. Quarterback Taylor Pool completed a 64-yard pass to Gage Weaver, which later set up a 5-yard score for Weaver to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

"We took advantage of some things we saw on film," Craig said. "We were able to capitalize on it."

The Panthers' defense forced a Greenwood punt, but Siloam Springs turned it over on offense when a bad snap on a punt led to a 16-yard loss.

Greenwood took over at the Panthers' 24-yard line and three plays later Presley hit Treyton Dawson for a 13-yard yard score. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion and got it for a 15-7 lead.

The Panthers had to punt again on offense, but the Siloam Springs defense forced a turnover on downs to the Greenwood offense on its next possession

Siloam Springs took over on offense and Pool hit Weaver for a 37-yard gain into Greenwood territory. Pool then hit Ransom Van Asche for 7 yards and Tate Criner for 9 to set up a 27-yard strike to Criner with 9:24 left in the first half. The Panthers went for the two-point conversion but Greenwood snuffed out a reverse run by Weaver.

Siloam Springs defense came up with three more stops in the first half, including an interception by Elijah Coffey, which was Greenwood's first interception of the season.

"(Siloam Springs) had a good plan defensively," Jones said. "They went out and gave us a little bit different look. It was what we had seen, but they added a few little tweaks. I thought Coach Craig and his staff did a really good job. They kept us off balance. We weren't able to take advantage of what they were actually giving us. When that happens, that's what good football coaches do. They take advantage of what you're trying to do. I give those guys all the credit. They came out with a good plan, stuck to it and as long as we were not being physical up front and running the football it was working very, very well."

But the Panthers weren't able to get much going on offense the rest of the way.

Pool did hit Criner for a 27-yard gain to open the second half but the drive stalled near midfield and Greenwood stopped Camden Collins on fourth down.

Siloam Springs (2-4, 1-2) was unable to get anything going in the second half though, totaling just 102 yards in the final two quarters. The Panthers finished with 268 yards of offense.

Pool completed 11 of 27 passes for 194 yards, with Weaver catching four passes for 109 and Criner four passes for 72. The Panthers only rushed for 74 yards on 36 carries, most of which came in the second half. Jackson Norberg had 18 carries for 65 yards. Craig lamented the Panthers' missed opportunities.

"We drop a big pass that could have helped us," Craig said. "We drop a pass. We don't make a play. They turn around and make a play. That's what good teams do. We've got to learn how to be a good team. We've got to make plays all the time. When you have an opportunity to make a play for your team you've got to make it."

