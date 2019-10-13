Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Susan Richmond (right) of Arkansas Quilts of Valor presented quilts to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 members Michael Butler, Jerry Langley, Don Welch and Chuck Lankford on Tuesday evening. The quilts for the four veterans were made by the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista. Since it was established in 2003, the national Quilts of Valor Foundation has presented more than 225,000 quilts to service members, Richmond said. For more information, visit qovf.org.

Four members of Siloam Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 were presented with Quilts of Valor on Tuesday evening.

Susan Richmond, a volunteer for Arkansas Quilts of Valor, attended the Post 1674 meeting to give red, white and blue quilts to veterans Michael Butler, Jerry Langley, Don Welch and Chuck Lankford. The quilts for the four veterans were made by the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista.

Richmond told the veterans the quilts are an expression of gratitude for their service to the country.

"We appreciate all your service and we just hope this will show in a small way how much we do appreciate you," she said.

Since it was established in 2003, the national Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded more than 225,000 quilts to service members, Richmond said. There are 14 groups in Arkansas and four groups in Benton and Washington Counties who sew for Quilts of Valor, she said.

"We love to do it, we love to sew, it's just a way of giving back," she said.

For more information, visit qovf.org.

