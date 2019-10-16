Bill and Grace Davis of Siloam Springs, Ark., will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Oct. 17, 2019.

Grace Edith Davidson of Siloam Springs and William "Bill" Lee Davis of Mena, Ark., were married on Oct. 17, 1949.

The couple has six children, Karen Sisney and husband Don of Siloam Springs, Ron Davis and wife Mary of Siloam Springs, Roger Davis and wife Amy of Siloam Springs, Sandy Scott and husband Emmett of Kansas, Okla., Rodney Davis and wife Kyla of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and the late Linda DeMoss.

General News on 10/16/2019