Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A team of students from Fayetteville High School talks about their plans for a project for the inaugural J.B. Hunt Hackathon at John Brown University on Friday. Pictured are Ryan Drake (left), Destiny Martin, Paris James, Lily Hong, Shawn Burton and Angel Diaz.

High school and college students stayed up all night on Friday to test their computer science skills in the inaugural J.B. Hunt Hackathon competition at John Brown University.

About 65 students from local high schools, home schools, the Northwest Arkansas Community College and JBU participated in the event, according to Ted Song, director of innovation for the university. Students were competing for JBU scholarships.

Students were challenged to use technology to solve any safety problem, according to Reese Stanley, director of engineering and technology for J.B. Hunt.

Students began on Friday evening and worked through the night. Awards were announced on Saturday morning after breakfast. Students were competing for JBU scholarships, with $1,000 going to each member of the winning team, $750 going to each member of the second place team and $500 going to each member of the third place team.

The goal of the competitions is to give students a chance to be creative and to solve problems they may not have thought about before, Stanley said.

JBU has hosted computer science competitions in the past, but this year the university hosted the event and J.B. Hunt organized the competition, Song said.

"It's a win for J.B. Hunt because they can find talent and for us too because we can encourage people to study computer science," Song said.

The university is offering a computer science degree path starting in fall of 2020, but already has several computer science students.

"We want to encourage people to consider computer science as a career and help them to imagine what happens at the workplace so we can help them engage with the company folks and college students and college faculty," Song said.

J.B. Hunt has been partnering with the University of Arkansas to host Hackathon competitions in the fall and spring for several years, Stanley said.

The company intentionally leaves the themes wide open to encourage students to be creative. It also provides students with the materials and hardware they need, he said.

J.B. Hunt organizes the competitions because the company wants to be a community partner and good community stewards, but also because it helps connect them with talented students, according to Stanley.

"I use this to recruit interns, we pull a lot of our interns and level one engineers from these events and so its great to be able to offer internships to people we know are interested in the field and are going to dedicate some of their time to it," he said.

The intern office manager even attended the event on Friday to speak with students. Most interns are college students but the company does occasionally hire uniquely talented high school students, he said.

Kat Shaneck of Rowlett, Texas, a JBU freshman majoring in computer science and English, said she teaches middle and high school students in the university's computer science academy, which began last week. She explained that she fell in love with English and reading, but also with coding on Khan Academy over the summers. Her interest in computers helped lead her to JBU, she said.

Shaneck decided to participate in the competition because it seemed like it would provide a good experience, she said.

"So here I am with my friends and we are going to try to survive not sleeping for 18 hours," she said with a laugh.

Emery Faulkner, a computer science teacher at Fayetteville High School, said he brought 20 students in grades 10 through 12 to the Hackathon competition. In previous years, Faulkner said he has encouraged his students to compete individually in JBU competitions and Hackathon events, but this was his first year to bring students as part of an organized school event.

Faulkner said he was hopeful the event would help students explore new ideas and help them see how computers can be used to solve real-world problems.

"To be honest it gives them a different perspective," Faulkner said. "The classroom is one way to look at teaching, but to give them a real world project in safety with a real company and then give them different tools that we don't use in the classroom for everyday events, that opens a different world for kids."

