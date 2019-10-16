50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The "Ozark Mule," a local drag racing car, was scheduled to run in Tulsa the next Saturday and Sunday at International Raceway, according to owner - drivers Harrison Arthur and Ray Finn.

The car, sponsored by Citation Manufacturing Co., was to race for exhibition on both days.

The car, a 1965 Mustang, had been fitted with a turbine engine turning out over 1000 horsepower and weighing only 135 pounds. The engine was bolted directly to the rear axle.

The car had made seven runs under the national record of 9.56 seconds. It's best time to date was 8.18 seconds for a standing-start quarter mile at over 178 miles per hour. This was clocked at Memphis, Tenn., in the spring.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

For the visiting Siloam Springs Panthers, the game could be described as your basic, textbook heartbreaker.

For the host Alma Airedales, it was the type of game in which you breathe a big sigh of relief when it is finally over.

The Panthers opened Friday night's 4-AAA contest with Alma in fine fashion, turning a pass interception into an early touchdown. After a turnover led to an Airedale touchdown, the Panthers turned in an inspiring defensive performance, surviving a blocked punt in the end zone and coming up with two impressive goal line stands to keep the game close and give the offense a chance to win the game.

With the game in the balance and Siloam Springs trailing by a point with time running out, the Panther offense responded to the challenge by mounting a gutsy drive, moving 61 yards to the Alma 15-yard line.

But when Mike Harris' 32-yard field goal attempt went just wide with 23 seconds to play, the Panthers' heartache began and Alma breathed its big sigh of relief.

For Siloam Springs, the 7-6 loss dropped them from playoff contention. The Panthers fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the 4-AAA. Alma improved 3-4 and 1-1 and remained in the playoff hunt.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs Planning Commission approved a permit for Roger Youmans to install a 60-foot tower and wind generator at the center of his 5-acre property at 701 Mimosa St.

Commissioners approved a permit on the condition he paint the bottom 20 feet of the tower forest green and the top 40 feet sky blue.

The January ice storm was what got Youmans thinking about the need for backup power.

After researching a secondary power source, Youmans said he found that using a wind powered generator was less expensive than using solar panels.

Final approval on the permit was set for Nov. 3.

