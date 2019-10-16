OKLAHOMA CITY -- Senior Amilcar Gonzalez secured a goal and an assist, while freshman Jacob Zamarron posted a pair of helpers as the John Brown University men's soccer team continued its winning streak to six matches in a 3-0 victory against Oklahoma City on Saturday evening at Brian Harvey Field.

Gonzalez's third game-winner of the season in the 40th minute gave the visiting Golden Eagles (9-2-0, 3-0) Sooner Athletic) momentum heading into the break. Freshmen Oscar Carballo and Dalton Georgopulos added insurance tallies in the second half as John Brown completed its sixth clean sheet of the season.

Zamarron fed Gonzalez for his fourth goal of the season, a one-touch strike from 10 yards, to break the contest open in the first half that saw the visitors out-shoot Oklahoma City 5-2 in the frame.

Quickly out of the gate in the second half, Carballo pulled into a tie with Zamarron for the team's goal lead at 14 when he scored from eight yards out past City keeper Andre Salvador in the 51st. Gonzalez added his NAIA-leading 13th assist on the goal.

The passing effort from Zamarron re-appeared in the 77th minute when he ripped a shot at Salvador, forcing the keeper to make a save that took him out of position. The loose ball was quickly controlled by Georgopulos who deposited his third of the season with just under 15 minutes left to play in the contest.

Senior Britt Wisener made two of his three saves in the second half to post his third solo clean sheet of the season.

The match turned into a chippy contest in the second half as the teams combined for six cautions -- five of which went Oklahoma City's way. A second yellow allowed the Golden Eagles to play with the man advantage for the final 12 minutes of the game.

John Brown's victory broke a three-match winless streak versus the Stars, dating back to 2017.

The Golden Eagles will return home for a pair of matches next week, including a matchup with first-year program Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday. The men will provide the matinee entertainment as kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Sports on 10/16/2019