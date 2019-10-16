OKLAHOMA CITY -- Freshman Aubrey Mendez scored her first collegiate goal, and the No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer team finished up its fifth-straight shutout victory as it posted a 5-0 clean-sheet effort over Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon at Brian Harvey Field.

Five different players scored as Mendez's first-career goal in the 15th minute proved to hold as the game-winner. Junior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan collected one save en route to her eighth shutout of the season as the Golden Eagles extended their current shutout streak to 450 minutes. JBU has not allowed a goal in all eight victories in 2019.

Senior Kristen Howell's cross was dropped by City keeper Nadine Steiner, allowing Mendez to poke the loose ball into the goal to hand John Brown a 1-0 lead, despite the Stars attempting the first four shots of the match.

Just over a minute later, junior Sienna Nealon's sixth of the season broke the momentum in JBU's favor for good when her 12-yard volley to the upper corner of the goal doubled the visitor's lead.

While the shot totals were even at the intermission, 6-6, John Brown returned to the pitch to promptly out-shoot the hosts 8-3 in the second frame, allowing the Golden Eagles to post three more tallies on the scoreboard.

It didn't take long as freshman Jenna Miller's 20-yard blast beat Steiner less than five minutes into the half. She now has four goals in four career games played.

Senior Anne Metz joined the scoring parade in the 65th when she finished off a Vanessa Reynoso pass from 10 yards to pocket her fifth strike of the season.

Sophomore Maggie Bailey placed the bookend on the JBU scoring effort with just over 10 minutes left in the contest. After a pass from sophomore Alair Love, Bailey's 10-yard blast to the upper corner pushed the visitor's lead to a final 5-0 margin.

The Golden Eagles held a heavy 7-2 corner kick advantage in the contest as 10 different John Brown players attempted a shot on goal in the contest.

JBU has now won five of its last six contests with Oklahoma City, and are unbeaten in its last nine against the Stars.

John Brown will welcome first-year program Oklahoma Panhandle State to Alumni Field on Thursday in the nightcap. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. following the men's game at 5 p.m.

