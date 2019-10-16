Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Andrew Gutierrez runs off the field after a play against Benton on Oct. 4. Siloam Springs hosts Lake Hamilton at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.

Andrew Gutierrez is the biggest Panther on the Siloam Springs football team -- and maybe the most loved.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 415 pounds, Gutierrez stands out on a football sideline full of good-sized kids. But it's his drive, determination and team-first attitude where the senior offensive guard truly sets himself apart, according to his coaches and teammates.

"Andrew's definitely a crowd favorite," said Panthers offensive line coach Jonathan Johnson. "He's a team favorite. The guys love him. Andrew never has a bad day. The kids all respect Andrew. The work that he goes through, I think they all have seen him put in the time and the effort and what it takes for him to do what everyone else does. I'm so proud of him."

It's tough being a big man, but it can be especially challenging when you wear a size 18 shoe, have to tilt your head sideways to get into a vehicle and have to duck down to avoid hitting your head in places in your own house. That's life every day for Gutierrez.

"It's very fun," Gutierrez said of what it's like to be him. "At the same time there can be very difficult times."

On the football field, Gutierrez has had to earn everything he's gotten. And sometimes, being so big can be a hindrance.

"Everybody always thinks football's just about being big, but it's really not," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "I mean sometimes it can actually be a disadvantage where you're in a situation if you're too big."

When Craig arrived as head coach in the spring of 2018, Gutierrez was certainly a player that caught his eye, but he quickly noticed that Gutierrez was limited by his size and didn't have very good numbers in the weight room. Craig said Gutierrez has worked hard to change all of that.

"I was thinking, you know, if this guy could get himself into shape and get himself a little more flexible and a little more movement he could probably help us out," Craig said. "He's done that. He's helped us out and played a lot of snaps for us this year."

The hard work came in the offseason and summer and continues to this day. Johnson said coaches have tried to be sensitive to Gutierrez's bigger frame when it comes to participating in drills.

He also battles through the pain of giant blisters that develop every week on the bottom of his feet from the friction of running in cleats.

"I've told Andrew more than once that I'm just so proud for him to be on the field with us," Johnson said. "He's one of those kids that at times through the years, whether it's summer conditioning or fall camp, we've said to him, 'OK, let's get out of this conditioning drill at this time. Let's back off.' And he won't do it. He'll continue to push. He's a kid that at his size has pushed through, literally, everything that every other kid has done. It's inspired me."

Gutierrez said he doesn't want special treatment. He just wants to be a Siloam Springs Panther.

"I just keep the mindset that I'm like everybody else," Gutierrez said. "We're all human. We all get tired. We've just got to keep on pushing."

That attitude has won over his teammates, who lovingly call him "Gut" -- pronounced "Goot."

At the recent Siloam Springs homecoming assembly on Oct. 4, Gutierrez received one of the loudest ovations -- if not the loudest -- from his teammates. As he escorted senior maid Jaidyn West to midcourt of Panther Activity Center and turned to face the home side, the Panthers exploded in applause for him.

"It's Gut, I mean he's such a happy guy," said senior Mariano Dominguez. "We were all excited for him and happy for him and the attention. He's an offensive lineman. He doesn't get much attention. It was a special moment for him, made us all happy to see him out there."

True to form, Gutierrez said it was a "special moment for a lot of us."

As an offensive lineman, Gutierrez is limited by his lack of mobility, but one thing is for certain: If he gets his hands on you, it's over.

"Whenever he gets his hands on you, he can move a body," Johnson said. "No one's going to move him anywhere. Whether it is in pass protection or run game he's not going to be moved. It's just simply a matter of can we get him to the point we need to get him to?"

Dominguez agrees.

"Once he grabs your shoulder pads you're not getting out of it," Dominguez said.

The Panthers hope to see a lot of Gutierrez overpowering his opponent this Friday night when Siloam Springs (2-4, 1-2) hosts surging Lake Hamilton (6-0, 3-0) in an important 6A-West football game at Panther Stadium. But with the strides, Gutierrez has already made, there's already tons to smile about.

"Andrew is a very, very good human being," Craig said. "It's been really fun this year because he's started to vocalize a little bit of his leadership, kinda encouraging guys to get on stronger than he has in the past. Seeing him have that confidence and a little bit of that leadership has really been great to see as a coach. For me personally, I want to see him be successful long term, not just during football. That's something I think him having confidence in himself now is going to help him long term."

