The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 27-14 decision Monday night to Springdale Southwest at Panther Stadium.

The ninth-grade game -- along with the seventh- and eighth-grade games last Thursday -- was postponed due to inclement weather. The eighth- and ninth-grade games were made up on Monday, while the seventh-grade game was not played.

The ninth-grade game was tied 14-14 at halftime with Siloam Springs scoring touchdowns on a long touchdown run by Ivan Arras and another TD run by Kevin Petit. The freshmen dropped to 0-7 on the season.

Siloam Springs won the eighth-grade game 26-0. The eighth-graders improved to 4-2 overall.

All three junior high teams are back in action on Thursday against Springdale George at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Sports on 10/16/2019