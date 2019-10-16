Sign in
Sales tax numbers up in September by Janelle Jessen | October 16, 2019 at 5:29 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 44 percent in September compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were up $218,559 to $709,410 in September, compared to $$490,851 in September 2018, according to the October issue of City & Town magazine.

Numbers were down last year because the 5/8th cent sales tax was not in effect. Siloam Springs has a total sales tax rate of 9.5 percent and the sales tax revenue it directly receives typically comes from 2 percent of this.

Sales tax receipts were down in September 2018 due to the discontinuation of the 5/8th cent sales tax in July 2018, meaning that only 1 3/8 percent was collected, according to an October 2018 report in the Herald-Leader. The tax was reinstated in December 2018, returning sales tax receipts to normal levels.

County sales tax receipts were up $38,581 from $274,594 in September of 2018 to $313,175 in September 2019.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up $678,416 to $2.6 million

• Eureka Springs, up $26,117 to $297,742

• Gentry, up $38,824 to $108,824

• Fayetteville, up $155,498 to $3.8 million

• Rogers, up $129,497 to $3.42 million

• Springdale, up $168,570 to $2.68 million.

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Lincoln, down $826 to $43,487

General News on 10/16/2019

Print Headline: Sales tax numbers up in September

