FAYETTEVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine.

David Ely, 34, was sentenced to 10 years to be followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession of more than 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Investigators were told Ely was headed from Siloam Springs to Fayetteville in April with a large amount of methamphetamine, according to court records. During a search, police found a duffle bag behind the passenger's seat containing 13 bags of methamphetamine, each weighing just more than 1 ounce, a bag of unused syringes, a digital scale, and multiple plastic bags.

Ely was indicted in May on federal charges and entered his guilty plea in July.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

General News on 10/16/2019