HOT SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of junior Eve Slater and freshman Ohla Los were defeated Monday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals at Lakeside High School.

Slater and Los, the 5A-West Conference champions, won their first match of the day, defeating the El Dorado team of Jessica Carroll and Kendal Bonsall 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round.

However, Slater and Los lost to Mountain Home's team of Sarah Godfrey and Macie Heide 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

It was the first loss in several weeks for Slater and Los, who went undefeated in conference play and then blazed through the 5A-West Conference tournament last month.

In boys doubles, which was played at Hot Springs Country Club, the Siloam Springs team of junior Sam Jackson and sophomore Lucas Junkermann were defeated in the opening round by Sylvan Hill's team of Elijah Persson and Matthew Riley. Jackson and Junkermann won the first set 6-2 and then lost the next two 6-3, 6-1.

"Today we had some great moments and had lots of opportunities, but we didn't put it all together in the three-all points," said head tennis coach Scott Wright. "Being in these tournament-pressure situations will simply make us better for next year. I'm proud of the kids for the great seasons they had an look forward to how much improvement they make between now and next season."

Sports on 10/16/2019