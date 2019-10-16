Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Kayle Oliver (left) takes a photo of Jaylee Oliver, Cyrus Jackson and Brad Jackson with a Siloam Springs fire truck during the open house.

Siloam Springs Fire Department hosted an open house on Saturday at Station No. 1 to cap off National Fire Prevention Week.

The free event focused on family fun and safety information, and included a chance to tour the station, fire trucks and new training tower; meet firefighters and paramedics; try free chili, hamburgers and hot dogs; take part in children's activities; take pictures with fire trucks and Sparky the fire dog; and learn about CPR and fire safety.

The department also celebrated the week by visiting local schools and giving tours of the fire stations.

