Perhaps the biggest surprise in Class 6A football in 2019 has been Lake Hamilton.

The Wolves have raced out to a 6-0 start, including a 3-0 mark in 6A-West Conference play, and are ranked No. 4 in the state by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Week 7 Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Panther Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Lake Hamilton, 6-0, 3-0 ^Siloam Springs, 2-4, 1-2

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton^3-3^3-0 Greenwood^6-0^3-0 Lake Hamilton^6-0^3-0 Sheridan^4-2^2-1 Siloam Springs^2-4^1-2 El Dorado^1-5^0-3 LR Hall^2-4^0-3 Russellville^1-5^0-3 Last week’s results Greenwood 43, Siloam Springs 13 Benton 48, LR Hall 0 Lake Hamilton 42, Russellville 7 Sheridan 41, El Dorado 26 Friday’s games Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs Benton at El Dorado Greenwood at Russellville Sheridan at LR Hall

The Wolves, who travel to Siloam Springs (2-4, 1-2) on Friday, have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 284-101. The Wolves defeated Hot Springs Lakeside 49-21 in their season-opener and won at Malvern 63-34 and wrapped up their nonconference schedule with a 48-6 win against Hot Springs.

Lake Hamilton picked up a 40-21 win at El Dorado to open conference play, then beat Little Hall 42-12 and Russellville 42-7 in consecutive home games.

And to no surprise, the Wolves have done it on the ground, averaging 360.3 rushing yards per game.

"They're a Wing T football team," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "They run the football first. They're 85 percent run. I mean they're going to line up and try and be physical with you, but they're also going to get angles on you. They're very good at running the football, and that's what people have struggled with."

Sophomore running back Owen Miller leads the team with 909 rushing yards on 99 carries and 14 touchdowns. Miller has been especially good in conference play with 575 yards on 63 carries. Another sophomore, Tevin Woodley, has racked up 792 yards on 97 carries and scored 17 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Layne Warrick has completed 23 of 36 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns. He's also rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

Craig said its the same offense that Siloam Springs held to 100 yards below their season average a year ago in a 21-14 victory over the Wolves in Pearcy.

"They're doing the same thing," Craig said. "They look to me to be a lot like they were last year. I would say the ball has kind of bounced their way. They're a little bit more physical up front, but overall they're a lot like the team we saw last year."

Braden Qualls (40 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) and Pearson Hafer (40 total tackles and one interception) lead the Wolves defensively.

"Defensively they're 4-2-5 base defense," Craig said. "They're going to fly around and be more athletic than probably some of the other teams we've seen. They're based on being able to move, which in a lot of 4-2-5s you see a lot of down linemen. They stand their ends up. So they're going to try to be a little more flexible or a little bit more involved than the outside play stuff."

Craig said the Wing T offense won't be totally foreign to the Panthers with last year's successful trip to Lake Hamilton.

"The experience of playing the Wing T helps," he said. "Obviously our kids played it last year. There's a lot of the same kids on the field. The biggest key for us is making sure we keep our discipline, reading our keys and doing what we're supposed to."

Sports on 10/16/2019