Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday A trio of Oaks-Mission (Okla.) players, Jordan Dry (left), Aaron Budder and Tiajer Russell, converge to tackle Summit Christian (Okla.) quarterback Wyatt Austin on Thursday at Tucker Field in Oaks. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 41-0.

OAKS, Okla. -- Summit Christian put together two strong halves of offensive football and held Oaks-Mission to less than 100 yards total in a 41-0 victory on homecoming at Tucker Field.

The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 District B-8) scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half to take a 14-0 lead and added four more scores in the second half.

Oaks (1-6, 1-1) meanwhile was held to 82 yards of offense.

Summit Christian sophomore quarterback Wyatt Austin completed 13 of 18 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes of 20 and 17 yards to Carson Cooper and a 40-yard screen pass for a score to Dennis Hatley.

Austin ran for score to put Summit Christian up 14-0 at halftime, while Hatley had a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 27-0 lead. Freshman Jacob Langebartels added a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rushed for 190 yards on 29 carries as a team, with Hatley carrying 10 times for 76 yards and Austin 12 carries for 81 yards.

Bret Hogshooter led Oaks with nine carries for 31 yards and one catch for 11 yards, while Carlos Balderas completed 7 of 13 passes for 46 yards. Aaron Budder finished with six receptions for 35 yards.

Oaks plays at No. 1-ranked Regent Prep this Friday in Tulsa.

