The city of Siloam Springs will host Fall Clean-Up 2019 during the week of Oct. 21. According to the city's website, pick-up will occur on regularly scheduled trash days. Only items that can be placed with regular trash -- which include appliances (without Freon), furniture, mattresses, yard toys, etc. -- will be picked up.

The city also stated that the following items may not be placed with regular trash:

• appliances with Freon

• batteries

• chemicals

• household cleaners

• electronics

• fertilizers

• fluorescent light bulbs

• oils

• paints

• tires

These items need to be taken to the Benton County Drop-Off Center located at 1108 East Ashley on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (the facility will be closed from 12-12:30 p.m.), or the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. For more information call the Sanitation Division at 479-524-8512 or visit the city of Siloam Springs website for more details.

