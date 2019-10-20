Sign in
George blanks freshmen by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 19-0 loss to Springdale George on Thursday at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

George led 19-0 at halftime. The Panthers dropped to 0-8 with the loss.

Eighth-grade

Siloam Springs won the eighth-grade game 30-28.

Mason Simmons had a touchdown run and Anthony Sandoval had a 56-yard interception return to take a 14-6 lead.

Jed Derwin had a 51-yard touchdown run and Sandoval added a touchdown run as the Panthers (5-2) led 30-6. Siloam Springs held off a late George rally to win.

Seventh-grade

George defeated the seventh-graders 14-6 as Siloam Springs dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Up next

Siloam Springs plays at Springdale Central this week.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 10/20/2019

Print Headline: George blanks freshmen

