Senior Anne Metz scored a hat trick and passed out two assists, while sophomore Alair Love and freshman Jenna Miller each contributed a goal in No. 8 John Brown's 12-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday evening at Alumni Field.

Eight different players scored in the rout as junior Caitlyn Logan's ninth shutout of the season continued the John Brown (9-2-1, 4-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) streak of not allowing a goal in all nine victories this season.

Miller's pair of goals ended a first half that saw JBU take a 7-0 lead into the intermission. Senior Kristen Howell, sophomore Megan Hutto, sophomore Meghan Kennedy, junior Natalie Aycock and sophomore Alair Love all notched tallies in the opening half.

Kennedy's goal was the first of her collegiate career. But she wasn't the only Golden Eagle to unlock that achievement on the evening.

After posting 36 shots in the first half, the Golden Eagles followed up with 20 more in the second half before the match was terminated early by officials. Panhandle State only fielded seven players to start the contest.

Junior Anna Schuchardt ended the scoring, and the match, with her first career goal in the 72nd minute, marking the third John Brown player to post a goal in the second half, alongside Metz's hat trick and Love's second of the contest.

JBU was scheduled to return to the field on Saturday against Wayland Baptist. Results were not available at presstime.

Sports on 10/20/2019