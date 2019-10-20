WYANDOTTE, Okla. -- Ethan Whaler threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Easton Wiggins with 25 seconds remaining for the game-winning touchdown as the Kansas (Okla.) Comets defeated Wyandotte 20-14 in a District 2A-4 game on Thursday.

The Comets (4-3, 2-2) finished with 297 yards of offense, 131 in the air and 156 on the ground.

Wiggins rushed 14 times for 98 yards and a score, while Whaler also had a touchdown run as the game was tied 14-14 at halftime. Bobby Honaker added 48 rushing yards.

Whaler completed 7 of 18 passes for 92 yards, while Wiggins completed 2 of 2 passes for 39 yards, both to Whaler. Wiggins caught four passes for 35 yards and Jager Pifer two catches for 54 yards.

Pifer had two interceptions on defense, while Caleb Reding also had a pick.

The Comets are scheduled to host Adair on Friday.

Colcord 55, Ketchum 6

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Hornets improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in District A-6 with the blowout of Ketchum on Thursday.

Colcord finished with 481 yards of total offense, including 383 on the ground.

Stormy Odle had six carries for 145 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

Blake Gonzales rushed for 110 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a score. Gonzales also had one touchdown reception.

Jaden Chandler rushed five times for 103 yards and two scores, while A.J. Nichols also had a touchdown run.

Dylan Davis caught three passes for 41 yards and two scores.

Watts 52, Foyil 6

Watts bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Foyil 52-6 on Friday night in Watts.

The Engineers rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and five rushing touchdowns and passed for another 84 yards and two scores.

Donovan Hammer led Watts with nine carries for 109 yards and four touchdowns for the Engineers (6-1, 1-1).

Kenny Tush added 38 yards on three carries and another touchdown. Tush also had two catches for 78 yards and a score.

Aaron Mitchell completed 4 of 10 passes for 84 yards and two scores. Christian Sullateskee had a touchdown reception as well.

Watts is back in action on Friday against the newly consolidated South Coffeyville-Copan team.

Sports on 10/20/2019