Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School board members ate lunch with Northside Elementary School students on Tuesday before a tour of the school. School board members plan to have lunch and tour a different school each month. Pictured are Travis Jackson, board member (left); Connie Matchell, board member; Audra Farrell, board member; Michelle Paden, principal; Brian Lamb, school board president; Jody Wiggins, superintendent; and Amy Carter, assistant superintendent.
The board plans to visit all the schools in the district to have lunch with students and tour the buildings in coming months.General News on 10/20/2019
Print Headline: School board visits Northside for lunch, tour