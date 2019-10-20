Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School board members ate lunch with Northside Elementary School students on Tuesday before a tour of the school. School board members plan to have lunch and tour a different school each month. Pictured are Travis Jackson, board member (left); Connie Matchell, board member; Audra Farrell, board member; Michelle Paden, principal; Brian Lamb, school board president; Jody Wiggins, superintendent; and Amy Carter, assistant superintendent.

The board plans to visit all the schools in the district to have lunch with students and tour the buildings in coming months.

