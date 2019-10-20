Watts 52, Foyil 6

Watts bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Foyil 52-6 on Friday night in Watts.

The Engineers rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and five rushing touchdowns and passed for another 84 yards and two scores.

Donovan Hammer led Watts with nine carries for 109 yards and four touchdowns for the Engineers (6-1, 1-1).

Kenny Tush added 38 yards on three carries and another touchdown. Tush also had two catches for 78 yards and a score.

Aaron Mitchell completed 4 of 10 passes for 84 yards and two scores. Christian Sullateskee had a touchdown reception as well.

Watts is back in action on Friday against the newly consolidated South Coffeyville-Copan team.

