The Siloam Springs cross country teams competed Tuesday in the Prairie Grove Tigers Invitational.

The varsity boys and girls teams each finished second overall in the large school division, while the junior high boys finished first and the junior high girls took second place.

Varsity boys

Siloam Springs had four runners place in the top 13 during the varsity boys race, but Rogers High had six in the top 11 and the Mounties took first place overall with 21 points. Siloam Springs placed second with 56 points, followed by Huntsville 82, Farmington 129, Pea Ridge 148, Shiloh Christian 183, Gentry 183, Prairie Grove 197 and Gravette 233.

The Mounties had the top two finishers in Jadon Pruitt and Joaquin Camacho, and Siloam Springs' Michael Capehart took third place with a new personal record 17 minutes, 17.45 seconds.

"Michael continues to get stronger, setting his own new PR," said head coach Sharon Jones. "We'd love to see him break into the 16s soon."

Blake Morrison placed ninth with a new PR of 17:50.58 with freshmen Wilson Cunningham in 12th at 18:04.72 and Levi Fox 13th at 18:05.45.

"Our biggest story are the freshmen running up with the varsity for the first time," said coach Sharon Jones. "Wilson and Levi both set new PRs and almost busted 18s. Huge boost for our boys."

Liam Scott placed 21st with a PR at 19:04.70, while Jordyn Baskin also set a PR in 24th at 19:21.20 and Adam Kennedy 30th at 19:36.33 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Javier Chavez ran a time of 19:49.49, while Luke Fields came in at 20:12.77, Zach Jones 20:36.07 (PR), Cade Gunter 20:38.96 (PR), Daxton Spence 20:38.98 (PR), Nathen Thurstenson 20:46.43 (PR), Ben Haak 20:51.86 (PR) and Layton Spence 20:57.69 (PR).

Also running for Siloam Springs was Thad Goetz 21:26.38 (PR), Joseph Humphries 22:08.99 (PR), Blaise Becan 22:14.03, Truman Janes 22:20.63 (PR), Tate Broquard 22:22.59 and Malachi Becan 23:04.42 (PR).

"Cade, Joseph, and Daxton made huge improvements," Jones said. "I'm so happy for those guys. All our guys are really pushing to get better."

Varsity girls

Rogers had the top five scores overall and finished with a perfect team score of 15 points.

Siloam Springs came in second at 58, followed by Prairie Grove 91, Pea Ridge 97, Huntsville 134 and Farmington 152.

Rogers five-some of Hailey Day, Ali Nachtigal, Kate Nachtigal, Julianna Breazeale and Katie Ruiz, finished first through fifth, respectively.

Siloam Springs' Quincy Efurd took sixth and was the Lady Panthers' top finisher with a time of 20:54.19.

Rebekah Rodgers placed ninth with a PR of 21:16.23, with Jaclyn Weilnau taking 12th at 22:14.90 and Kailey Pentz 14th at 22:26.68.

"Quincy and Rebekah both improved 48 and 46 seconds (respectively) and Jaci and Kailey 39 and 38 seconds," Jones said. "You've got to love it when your top girls are showing those kind of gains. They just needed a good course and good temperatures."

Candy Dubon placed 17th at 22:46.59 with Kadynce Frost in 18th at 22:47.30 and Claudia Mercado in 21st at 23:17.88.

Freshman Emily Brown ran a time of 24:09.93 with freshman Rachel Rine setting a new PR of 24:16.24, Bethany Mejia a new PR of 24:17.95, Abby Thompson 24:44.49 and Jordan Rush 24:52.89.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Kendra Reimer 26:12.39, Isabel Carrion 26:21.63 (PR), Sidney Pfeiffer 27:16.98 (PR), Leslie Cea 27:23.89 and Mary Grace Green 29:03.12.

Junior high boys

Noah Granderson and Nathan Hawbaker took the top two finishes in the junior high boys race to lead the Panthers to victory.

Siloam Springs finished nine runners in the top 15 and totaled 25 points, while Bentonville Washington had 60, Bentonville Lincoln 99, Farmington 119, Rogers High 128, Pea Ridge 143, Shiloh Christian 177 and Huntsville 241.

Granderson led all 33 Panther runners with a first place time of 11:01.35, while Hawbaker ran a time of 11:10.11.

Dane Kelly finished fifth overall at 11:43.04 with Riley Harrison in eighth at 11:46.38 and Cooper Shaw in ninth at 11:49.64.

Tyler Cottrell finished 10th at 11:51.26 and Ben Stratman finished 12th at 12:05.73 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Caleb Rodgers took 14th at 12:08.17 while Charles Hyde was 15th at 12:08.23.

Cayden Herndon ran a time of 12:48.39 with Samuel Herndon at 12:49.32, Barrett Eldridge 13:10.50, Jacob Seauve 13:10.70, Jared Brewer 13:17.70, Nathan Rostoni 13:26.28, Ben Stout 13:26.74, Ferdi Blume 13:28.50, Korbin Rodgers 13:29.93, Riley Owens 13:33.82, Tommy Seitz 13:39.69, Timothy Haak 13:45.13 and Jadon Shrum 13:54.09.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Jacob Moorman 14:01.23, Reese Hardcastle 14:10.10, William Bowles 14:24.36, Parker Malonson 14:28.05, Ezekiel Becan 14:43.57, Noah Sharp 14:50.75, Caleb Wallace 14:53.62, Braylon Nation 16:20.60, Jacob Null 16:20.76, Angel Figeroa 16:27.45 and Zane Pickering 16:57.96.

Junior high girls

Bentonville Washington had three of the four runners and scored 33 points to win first place in the junior high girls race.

Siloam Springs was second at 60, followed by Farmington 77, Bentonville Lincoln 111, Rogers High 114, Pea Ridge 161, Prairie Grove 200, Shiloh Christian 218 and Gentry 267.

Shelby Smith led the Lady Panthers with a sixth place finish of 13:29.77 with Isabel Anglin in second at 13:29.81.

Ellen Slater placed eighth at 13:31.99 with Chloe Granderson in 19th place at 14:21.79.

Addison Pilcher placed 20th at 14:23.50, Bailey Church 24th at 14:31.13 and Avery Carter in 33rd at 14:48.21 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Caroline Dewey ran a time of 15:07.69, followed by Estela Gonzalez at 15:07.93, Annika Timboe 15:16.05, Ava Jones 15:50.70, Faith Harris 15:51.65, Josselyn Amador 16:12.94, Ava Anglin 16:20.45, Hailey Fox 16:20.59, Anna Floyd 16:27.63, Nyah Hostler 16:31.47, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 16:39.40, Crystal Mercado 16:57.19, Jasmine Cacaeres 16:57.99, and Malia Lykins 16:58.74.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Naomi Seauve 17:05.72, Danielle Brisson 17:39.02, Laura Fields 18:01.73, Kathryne Frost 18:46.70, Addison Keiffer 18:48.85, Mary Thurstenson 20:39.48, Sophia Atkins 22:33.32 and Ardelle Goetz 22:56.36.

Up next

The cross country teams return to action at Huntsville on Tuesday.

Sports on 10/20/2019