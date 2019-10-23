Photo submitted Allyson Reece holds a puppy for her sons, Witten and Walker Reece, during the Homes for Dogs adoption event hosted by Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette on Oct 12. Tailwaggers NWA brought dogs from three local shelters to be adopted. Ten dogs found loving homes during the event.
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette hosted an adoption event called Homes for Dogs at Signature Plaza on Oct 12. Tailwaggers NWA brought dogs from three local shelters to be adopted. Ten dogs found loving homes during the event.General News on 10/23/2019
Print Headline: Dogs find loving homes