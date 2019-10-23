Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dogs find loving homes Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Allyson Reece holds a puppy for her sons, Witten and Walker Reece, during the Homes for Dogs adoption event hosted by Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney &amp; Faucette on Oct 12. Tailwaggers NWA brought dogs from three local shelters to be adopted. Ten dogs found loving homes during the event.

Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette hosted an adoption event called Homes for Dogs at Signature Plaza on Oct 12. Tailwaggers NWA brought dogs from three local shelters to be adopted. Ten dogs found loving homes during the event.

General News on 10/23/2019

Print Headline: Dogs find loving homes

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT