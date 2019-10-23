Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Megan Hutto, right, celebrates with a teammate after scoring a goal against Wayland Baptist last Saturday.

Sophomore Megan Hutto's goal in the second half gave the No. 8 John Brown University women's soccer team all the offense it needed as the Golden Eagles took a 3-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field to run their winning streak to seven.

The victory was a personal landmark for head coach Kathleen Paulsen, who notched her 100th career victory. She now stands at 100-27-11 (.764) during her tenure at JBU.

In her first two-goal performance for JBU, Hutto's cheeky move produced her first collegiate game-winner in the 53rd minute, while junior Caitlyn Logan made a pair of saves to run the Golden Eagle (10-2-1, 5-0-0 Sooner Athletic) shutout streak to 630 minutes.

Logan now owns 10 clean sheets on the season and is just two shy of tying the program record of 12, a record she set last season.

While JBU out-shot the visitors 7-2 in the first half, the Pioneers held possession for the first 10 minutes of the contest and kept John Brown off the scoreboard through the first half. Each team posted a single corner kick in an attempt to find some offense.

It took just seven minutes after the bathroom break for the hosts to break the scoreless deadlock when junior Emily Jordan's flick through the Wayland Baptist back line sprung Hutto into a one-on-one with Pioneer keeper Maci Merket. Hutto maneuvered her way around Merket and sent her fifth of the season to the back of the goal.

Hutto wasn't done, however, as she took advantage of senior Kristen Howell's attempt on goal that found the post behind Merket and bounced straight back into the middle where Hutto's sixth of the year was sent to the far right side of the goal, doubling the John Brown lead.

In a bit of luck in the 71st, freshman Jenna Miller's cross attempt was deflected backwards into the Pioneer goal in a failed clearing attempt.

The Golden Eagles have now out-scored its opponents 34-0 since its last loss five weeks ago, to No. 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), back on Sept. 14.

JBU finished the contest with a 13-5 shooting advantage as Howell paced all player with a game-high four attempts toward goal.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles will now embark on its last road trip of the regular season. JBU will take on Texas Wesleyan on Thursday (Oct. 24) in Ft. Worth before facing Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Saturday in Waxahachie.

