50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Citation Manufacturing Co., awarded Mr. Victor Franklin a check for over $2300 from the employees' profit-sharing retirement fund.

Mr. Franklin had worked for the company over five years before reaching the age of 65 and retiring. He was described as a good leader of his men at his post as head machinist and had a near perfect absentee record.

He was the third man to retire under the new plan. The plan was totally paid for by the company from profits of the company which were invested in a trust fund causing the investment to grow.

Speaking of the retirement plan, Mr. Franklin mused, "This is like getting money from home and not writing for it."

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Siloam Springs Panthers picked up their first ever District 4-AAA victory by dominating the Greenwood Bulldogs 17-6 on homecoming Friday night at Glenn Black Stadium.

The 17-6 score was somewhat deceptive and not at all indicative of the way the Panthers dominated the contest. The Panther defensive unit, which had been outstanding all season, had another good night. They held Greenwood to seven first downs and 105 yards of total offense and limited the Bulldogs to just 36 yards rushing on 25 carries.

The Bulldogs passed for 69 yards, but completed just five of 21 passes and the Panthers came up with two interceptions.

More impressively, the Panthers held Greenwood to just one first down in the first half and the Bulldogs crossed mid field just three times, all in the fourth quarter.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Pat Gustavson, former John Brown University president of finance and administration, was honored at the second annual Outstanding Civic Leadership Event. A crowd of friends, family and past colleagues were on hand for the casual roast and toast affair, held at the Community Christian Fellowship Church gymnasium. Gustavson accepted the OCLE award from Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Kevin Harmon.

