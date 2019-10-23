Harvest Group has partnered with John Brown University to offer tuition scholarships to eligible Harvest Group employees and members of their immediate families through their employer benefits beginning in fall 2020.

"At Harvest Group, our mission is 'To glorify God by serving our clients and people with a passion for growth.' This not only includes growing the businesses we work with, but a big part of our mission is investing in our people and enabling them to grow," said Steve Blair, vice president, people and culture. "This partnership with JBU is another great opportunity for our Harvest Group teammates and their families to pursue personal growth and live out one of our core values - Journey."

Eligible Harvest Group employees and immediate family members can receive a JBU tuition scholarship. Employees and/or immediate family members may declare a major in any traditional undergraduate, online undergraduate and graduate program JBU offers to be eligible for the scholarship. Eligible recipients must apply to JBU, meet standard admissions requirements, submit an employer verification form, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

"Harvest Group has been a partner with JBU in many ways, and we are proud of our students who have served there in internships and through fulltime employment," said Joe Walenciak, dean, business development and strategic partnerships. "We look forward to building a deeper relationship and becoming more engaged in meeting the development needs of Harvest Group and our strategic partners."

General News on 10/23/2019