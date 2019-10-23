FAYETTEVILLE -- The city of Siloam Springs received an award on Monday from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce for the creation of Memorial Park and the Chautauqua Amphitheater, which were completed in late May.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson announced the award during the Siloam Springs City Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 15.

"We're very excited to have that recognition for Memorial Park," Patterson said during the meeting. "It is a huge benefit to the city, a huge amenity."

According to Zane Chenault, the chief economic development officer for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, the City of Siloam Springs received a Community Impact Award for the addition of Memorial Park and the Chautauqua Amphitheater earlier in the year.

Chenault said that Siloam Springs was nominated by Kelly Gemmell, director of business development for Milestone Construction of Springdale.

According to Gemmell, Memorial Park was one of Milestone's better projects because the project added new features to the park, ensuring the land is now being fully utilized.

"It's a great project for our company" Gemmell said.

The award was presented at the Fayetteville Chamber's Construction and Developers Banquet on Oct. 21, at the Fayetteville Town Center. Siloam Springs Mayor John Mark Turner and Community Development Director Don Clark accepted the award for the city along with representatives from Milestone.

The award was presented by Jeremy Hudson, the CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group. All recipients are required to be located in the Northwest Arkansas region and the project that they are nominated for has to be substantially complete by September - October timeline.

The renovations on Memorial Park and the Chautauqua Amphitheater were completed in May of 2019. A grand opening celebration for the park and amphitheater were held on Saturday, May 25, according to a May article in the Herald Leader. The park features a splash pad, a Killed in Action Memorial, a concession stand and an extended walkway for the Siloam Springs Farmers Market.

