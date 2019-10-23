There are three games left in the regular season for the Siloam Springs Panthers, and hopefully a few more after that in the playoffs.

But the Panthers have work to do.

Sitting at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the 6A-West Conference, the Panthers make the 333-mile trek to El Dorado on Friday for the most important game of the season.

Of course it's the most important game of the season because it's this week's game, but there is a lot riding on this one.

El Dorado, believe it or not, is 1-6 overall and sitting 0-4 in league play. Siloam Springs' next two opponents -- Little Rock Hall and Russellville -- are also 0-4 in league play. All three teams play one another over the next three weeks as well.

From a league standpoint, undefeated Greenwood (7-0, 4-0) has best team in the league so far, but the Bulldogs haven't played Benton (4-3, 4-0) or Lake Hamilton (7-0, 4-0) yet, and both of those schools are also unbeaten in league play.

But Benton and Lake Hamilton had extremely close calls with Siloam Springs and could have easily lost those games.

Sheridan (5-2, 3-1), who was defeated by Siloam Springs 28-27 in late September, hasn't lost a conference game since. The Yellowjackets are playing really well and could easily be undefeated in league play.

There is more parity in this league this year than in any so far. The top six teams will advance to the Class 6A playoffs, and there seems to be a lot of parity over in the 6A-East too.

Truly, I think this year any team could get hot and go win it all.

So about Friday night's game at El Dorado. It's not a must win game, but it might as well be. The Panthers certainly don't want to get caught in tiebreaker scenarios or perfect triangle situations or any of that nonsense. The best route to the Class 6A playoffs is a straight line -- just win, baby.

These Panthers are capable. More than capable.

They absolutely had Lake Hamilton on the ropes last Friday and had a chance to win if a few plays fell their way. Same with the Benton game, and they had Greenwood searching for answers as well.

El Dorado is a tradition-rich program with a new head coach, and the Wildcats are hungry for a victory. Let's hope the Panthers have that same hunger come Friday night.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

