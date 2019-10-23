The Siloam Springs football team can't dwell on a missed opportunity from last Friday in a 28-17 loss against Lake Hamilton. There's too much at stake looking forward.

The Panthers (2-5, 1-3 6A-West) travel to south Arkansas to face El Dorado (1-6, 0-4) on Friday for another important conference game.

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conference Team W-L W-L Benton 4-3 4-0 Greenwood 7-0 4-0 Lake Hamilton 7-0 4-0 Sheridan 5-2 3-1 Siloam Springs 2-5 1-3 El Dorado 1-6 0-4 LR Hall 2-5 0-4 Russellville 1-6 0-4 Last week’s results Lake Hamilton 28, Siloam Springs 17 Benton 41, El Dorado 31 Greenwood 42, Russellville 20 Sheridan 35, LR Hall 14 Friday’s games Siloam Springs at El Dorado Greenwood at Benton Lake Hamilton at Sheridan Russellville at LR Hall

Week 8 Siloam Springs at El Dorado Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Wildcat Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Siloam Springs, 2-4, 1-2 ^El Dorado, 1-6, 0-4

"There's that old saying you can't let the last one beat you," Panthers head coach Brandon Craig said after Monday's practice. "We're going to keep fighting. We've got a tough challenge with our opponent and the travel with the long drive. We've just got to get ready to go."

The Panthers will face an El Dorado team that has struggled to find its footing so far under first year coach Steven Jones, who left a successful Junction City program to take the Wildcats' job after Scott Reed went to Cabot. Jones led Junction City to the 2018 Class 2A state title.

El Dorado lost its season opener 37-27 to Conway but won 16-13 at Camden Fairview in Week 2 for its only win of the season.

Reed beat his former team in Week 3 as Cabot rolled over the Wildcats 35-14 at Cabot in El Dorado's final nonconference game.

Lake Hamilton beat El Dorado 40-21 to open 6A-West Conference play. Greenwood beat the Wildcats 52-24 and Sheridan rolled to a 41-26 win over El Dorado.

Last week, Benton handed the Wildcats a 41-31 loss.

"They're the best one (win) and six (loss) football I've seen," Craig said. "They have a lot of talent. Their kids play extremely hard. They have a new coach and there's some searching and learning going on. A lot of them are the same kids we faced last year."

Junior quarterback Eli Sheperd has completed 110 of 187 passes for 1,517 yards and 10 touchdowns for El Dorado.

Alex Hicks, who rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries in a 24-21 win against Siloam Springs last year, has 509 yards on 101 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

The Wildcats' top two receivers are senior Devunte Kidd (46 receptions, 602 yards, 3 TDs) and senior Steven Tollette (37-578, 6 TDs).

