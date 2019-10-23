Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Debris from the roof of the Eastgate Shopping Center along U.S. Highway 412 ended up in the parking lot of the Eastgate Church of Christ. The church had minor roof damage.

A suspected EF-1 tornado hit Siloam Springs during the early hours of Monday morning, leaving widespread damage and injuring at least two people.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Tulsa show at least one tornado touched down in Adair County, Okla., and Benton County, according to representatives from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. A survey team from the National Weather Service returned to Siloam Springs on Tuesday to further assess damage, according to Meteorologist Tyler Snider.

County Judge Barry Moehring issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Benton County on Monday, according to a press release from his office. The declaration allows cities affected by the storm to request aid from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the release states.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department was dispatched to reports of trees and power lines down, blocking some streets, as well as two rolled semi-trucks, according to Chief Jeremy Criner. By mid-morning on Monday, Criner said that most roads in the city were reopened. The most significant damage was along the north and south sides of the U.S. Highway 412 corridor, he said.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the semi-truck they were driving on Arkansas 59 just north of U.S. 412 was blown over by the storm, Criner said. The fire department also responded to a parked semi-truck that had rolled over but the people inside had already been transported to the hospital by onlookers and the fire department didn't have any information about their injuries, he said.

The storm also caused damage in rural areas of Benton County and Rogers, where one man was killed when a tree fell on his home, according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Siloam Springs Police Department spent the early hours of Monday morning doing damage assessment, according to Captain Derek Spicer. By mid-morning Monday, police officers were still working with the electric department to direct traffic at major intersections so that electrical crews could complete their work, he said.

About 400 homes were still without power on Tuesday morning, according to Phillip Stokes, director of the city electric department. He expected to have power 90% restored by the end of the day.

Carroll Electric Cooperative Corp. reported Monday evening that about 9,500 customers were without power in Benton and Washington County, according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

More than 80 roads were initially closed because of the storm in unincorporated Benton County, according to the county press release. All but about a dozen had been opened by Tuesday morning, it states.

The Siloam Springs School District did not receive any damage to school buildings but power and phone lines were out on Monday morning, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. Buses had to run limited routes on Monday and Tuesday because of closed roads, according to transportation director Steve Avery.

The Siloam Springs Regional Airport appeared to suffer damage to at least two of its hangars. Shawn Baker, airport manager, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In Siloam Springs, Stonecrest Subdivision, east of the Siloam Springs Regional Airport, seemed especially hard hit. Damage to the area consisted mainly of holes in roofs and broken fences.

Matt Younkin had just returned from Branson on Sunday in the family recreational vehicle. He didn't know that he would lose that RV a few hours later when the tornado arrived. Younkin also lost part of his fence at his home located on Carter Drive.

Sandra Mackey said that the storms knocked a tree down that almost destroyed her son Jay's bedroom. She also reported that her trampoline was wedged into one of the trees in her backyard.

Mackey said that when the sirens went off she and her children went into the laundry room of their home located on Covington Drive. Despite the problems the Mackeys are just happy to be alive.

"We were safe, God's good," she said.

Other parts of Siloam Springs suffered damage as well. Eastgate Shopping Center, located at 1995 Highway 412 East, lost its roof, ruining the inventory of two businesses -- Ohmies Vape and Glass, and 412 Vapors.

David Walters, owner of 412 Vapors, seemed in shock as he surveyed the damage to his business. Walters believes he lost around $30,000 worth of inventory due to the roof damage. He said that it was too soon to tell if he would reopen.

Most of the roof from the shopping center landed on the grounds of the Eastgate Church of Christ, located next door. Pastor Carl Dye said that he was thankful that no one was hurt. The church only suffered mild damage to its roof, although it does not have any power at present due to a downed transformer.

The Pink Poodle, located at 828 S. Mount Olive, suffered only minor damage. A tree fell and destroyed part of the pet groomer's back fence and also part of the roof. Pink Poodle was open for business despite the damage, according to owner Britni Francis.

"It could have been worse," she said.

The rare October tornado highlights the importance of being ready for severe weather, by having a notification system in place such as a weather radio, and being aware of potentially dangerous weather during the overnight hours, Criner said.

