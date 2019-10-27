Sign in
Arrests and citations by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Oct. 14

• Iris Esmeralda Aguilar-Barrientos, 19, was cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Brandon Eugene Doss, 38, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Denny Bruce Marsh, 35, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 40, was arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 15

• Amber Nicole Christopher, 30, was cited in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft of property.

• Regan Douangphachanh, 39, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 18, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Hugo Manuel Martinez-Espinoza, 36, was arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Jason Carlson, 31, was arrested in connection with theft of property, failure to appear x2.

• Noah Patrick Estep, 36, was arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Yamilet Vega-Soto, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 16

• Carla Joanne Estrada, 18, was arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Resta Lekjeb, 32, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Tyler Norris, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• April Dawn Altes, 32, was arrested in connection with shoplifting, criminal trespass/premises/vehicle, failure to appear.

• Earl James Barnett 52, was arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

Oct. 17

• Larry Ray Sellers, 33, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Tyson Michael Vandagriff, 24, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Kejabubu Jodi, 56, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 18

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, was arrested in connection with warrant for failure to appear on failure to pay registration fees out of Fayetteville PD.

• Joseph Edward Hawk, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Ray Harvey, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cassie Nicole Loux, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Wayne Collis, 29, was arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adriane Dawn Sanders, 28, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 19

• Andrew Ryan Starkey, 34, was arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Lauren Jessica Studards, 29, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Andrew Ryan Starkey, 34, was arrested in connection with probation violation white warrant.

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Xavier James Robinson, 25, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct.20

• Michael Joseph Byers, 39, was arrested in connection with other agency warrant.

General News on 10/27/2019

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

