Freshman attacking midfielder Oscar Carballo posted a goal and two assists (four points) in two shutout victories for the John Brown University men's soccer team last week and was named Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week for his performances, the conference office announced on Monday, Oct. 21.

The native Costa Rican collected his second-career honors, both in the last four weeks, as his play helped propel the Golden Eagles to a 2-0-0 week. In JBU's 5-0 romp over Oklahoma Panhandle State, Carballo dished out the primary assist on Jacob Zamarron's game-winner in just the second minute of play in the midweek match. On Saturday, Carballo followed up the effort with a hand in both John Brown goals as the Golden Eagles dispatched Wayland Baptist by a 2-0 final. Carballo's first-half goal, his 15th of the season, stood as the game-winner before he assisted on Zamarron's 17th of the season in the second half to provide John Brown an insurance tally.

Sports on 10/27/2019