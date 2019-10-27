The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 28-14 loss at Springdale Central on Thursday night in Springdale.

The Panthers (0-9) trailed 21-0 at halftime.

Ivan Arras and Kevin Petit scored touchdowns in the second half for the Panthers.

The ninth-grade team will play Springdale Southwest at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of the Northwest Arkansas Conference's championship week.

The game will be played at Springdale Har-Ber's Wildcat Stadium.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade team also was defeated 26-0 by Central. The eighth-graders dropped to 5-3 overall with the loss.

The eighth-graders play at Bentonville Lincoln this week.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Panthers were defeated 30-0 by Springdale Hellstern. The seventh-graders fell to 2-5 with the loss and will play at Bentonville Lincoln this week.

