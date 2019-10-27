The Siloam Springs cross country teams competed in the 533 Above The Sea Huntsville Invitational on Tuesday, hosted by Huntsville High School.

The varsity girls finished third in the 5A-6A division, while the varsity boys finished fourth.

The junior high girls won first place with the junior high boys finishing second.

Varsity girls

Fayetteville won the 5A-6A girls meet with 25 points, followed by Rogers 33 and Siloam Springs 81.

Quincy Efurd was the Lady Panthers' top finisher in 12th place with a time of 21 minutes, 25.49 seconds.

Rebekah Rodgers placed 19th overall at 22:31.56 with Kailey Pentz in 22nd at 22:51.75.

Candy Dubon finished 31st at 24:18.86, Rachel Rine 35th at 24:43.74, Laurel Granderson 36th 24:46.31, Shayla Conley 37th at 24:54.90 and Bethany Mejia 38th at 24:59.34.

Abby Thompson ran a 40th place time of 25:15.11 with Jordan Rush in 43rd at 25:21.68, Kendra Reimer 45th 26:15.87, Isabel Carrion 26:38.27 and Sidney Pfeiffer 26:59.99 and Leslie Cea at 28:07.66.

Varsity boys

Fayetteville won the varsity boys meet with the top five finishers and a perfect score of 15 points. Rogers and Springdale Har-Ber tied for second with 65 points, followed by Siloam Springs at 102.

Ricky Montana-Lozano finished 15th overall with a time of 17:56.51.

Levi Fox placed 29th at 18:34.32 with Wilson Cunningham in 31st at 18:43.05 and Liam Scott 35th at 18:55.36.

Javier Chavez placed 43rd at 19:50.23 and Luke Fields 47th at 19:58.02.

Ben Humphries finished 53rd at 20:27.25 with Layton Spence 60th at 20:56.14, Daxton Spence 61st at 21:06.86 and Thad Goetz 62nd at 21:18.01.

Cade Gunter ran a time of 21:34.06 to finish 64th, while Tate Broquard finished 65th at 21:39.28, Blaise Becan 68th at 22:02.23, Truman Janes 71st at 22:11.01, Joseph Humphries 73rd at 22:23.66 and Malachi Becan 80th at 23:36.17.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs had five of the top seven runners and finished with 23 points to take first place, besting Rogers 54 and Fayetteville 59.

Ellen Slater won first place overall with a time of 13:48.58, while Isabel Anglin was fourth at 14:08.84, Shelby Smith fifth at 14:22.62, Addison Pilcher sixth at 14:45.76 and Chloe Granderson seventh at 15:01.49.

Avery Carter finished 11th at 15:49.69 with Estela Gonzalez in 12th at 15:52.61 and Caroline Dewey 14th at 16:05.52.

Lillian Wilkie finished 26th at 16:53.10, while Hailey Fox was 28th at 16:55.47, Faith Harris 31st at 17:05.45, Ava Anglin 33rd at 17:13.24, Ava Jones 35th at 17:25.86, Malia Lykins 36th at 17:40.46, Jasmine Caceres 37th at 17:46.83, Josselyn Amador 38th at 17:53.41 and Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 39th at 17:57.77.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Laura Fields 19:02.75, Danielle Brisson 19:03.11, Kathryne Frost 20:37.41, Addison Keiffer 21:11.84, Sophia Atkins 21:15.00, Mary Thurstenson 21:15.08 and Ardelle Goetz 24:54.56.

Junior high boys

Fayetteville won the junior high boys race with 20 points, while Siloam Springs finished second at 43, Rogers 91 and Springdale Southwest 101.

Nathan Hawbaker paced the Panthers with a third-place finish of 11:39.41 with Noah Granderson coming in fifth at 11:55.82.

Tyler Cottrell placed 12th at 12:45.51, followed by Charles Hyde in 14th at 13:02.57, Caleb Rodgers in 15th at 13:04.03 and Ben Stratman in 16th at 13:04.37.

Cayden Hansen placed 23rd at 13:35.03 with Barrett Eldridge in 29th at 13:48.49, Jacob Seauve 30th at 13:50.28, Samuel Herndon 31st at 13:54.82, Jared Brewer 33rd at 14:04.99, Nathan Rostoni 34th at 14:07.71, Timothy Haak 35th at 14:12.60, Tommy Seitz 37th at 14:21.64, Riley Owens 38th at 14:28.41, Ben Stout 40th at 14:31.82, Ferdi Blume 41st at 14:32.10, Parker Malonson 44th at 14:41.23 and Korbin Rodgers 45th at 14:41.67.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Reese Hardcastle 15:22.09, Jadon Shrum 15:28.28, Noah Sharp 15:41.68, Ezekial Becan 15:48.82, William Bowles 15:49.23, Caleb Wallace 15:58.95, Jacob Null 17:15.57, Braylon Nation 17:19.34, Brendan Ramirez 17:23.82, Zane Pickering 17:26.79 and Angel Figueroa 17:29.68.

Sports on 10/27/2019