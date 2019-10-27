Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Carly McKinney, No. 32, and Jaden Williams go up high at the net for a block on Friday against Wayland Baptist at Bill George Arena.

Back at home for the first time in four weeks, the John Brown University volleyball team wrapped up its 15th straight-sets sweep as the Golden Eagles dispatched Wayland Baptist on Friday evening inside Bill George Arena.

Improving to 15-4 in three set matches, John Brown used set scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-10 to earn the season sweep of the Pioneers as the Golden Eagles improve to 6-1 in Siloam Springs.

Junior Taylor Glover smack a match-best 13 terminations while senior Jessica Schultz contributed nine terminations and a trio of blocks in the victory. No JBU attacker finished below even hitting as the hosts boasted four attackers hitting over .250 on the evening.

Serving up six aces on the match, the Golden Eagles were helped by a sharp serving effort from sophomore Jenna Lowery, as she posted three aces and notched a season-best 26 scoops in the back row. Senior Carly McKinney narrowly missed the double-double with eight kills and 16 digs.

Facing an early 8-3 hole in the first, the Golden Eagles rode a 10-0 run to take the first set, despite Wayland's fiercest efforts to extend the set.

JBU battled through six ties and turned a 17-15 deficit late in the second into a 23-18 lead courtesy of a 8-1 rally that featured a pair of Glover kills and Lowery aces.

It was all Golden Eagles in the third set as the Pioneers managed just two terminations in the game, and a set-opening 10-3 run was followed later with a 9-2 rally that kept the visitors out of contention as John Brown completed the sweep.

The hosts improved offensively as the match wore on, eventually finishing the contest with a .207 (49-20-140) mark and hitting over .300 in the lopsided third frame. Wayland couldn't get above the .100 mark, ending the match at .032 (19-15-126).

The passing effort was two-fold, as freshman Morgan Fincham surpassed the 20-assist mark for the fourth time this year with 20 assists. Sophomore Carrie Ciesla chipped in with 17.

Jordan Breding led the way for the Pioneers in the back row, scooping up 20 JBU attacks and keeping a handful of rallies alive well past their expiration dates. Tatijana Markich paced WBU with seven terminations, but no Wayland attackers could hit over .150 on the match.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU returns to action Friday at Mid-America Christian.

Sports on 10/27/2019