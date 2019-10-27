FORT WORTH, Texas -- After a 14-hour postponement due to inclement weather, the John Brown University men's soccer team used a Jacob Zamarron strike in each half to dispatch Texas Wesleyan by a 4-1 final on Friday morning at Polytechnic High School.

The game was moved from Texas Wesleyan's home field due to playing conditions.

Zamarron, the Sooner Athletic Conference's leading scorer added a pair of goals to grow his season total to 19 and the Golden Eagles (12-2-0, 6-0-0 SAC) remained undefeated in conference play after three second-half goals propelled the visitors to its ninth-straight victory.

Zamarron's first of the match was the lone goal in the first stanza as the freshman striker tallied an unassisted marker in the 38th minute.

The Golden Eagles heavily out-shot Wesleyan by an 11-1 margin in the first half, but the match would tighten in the shot total while widening on the scoreboard in the second half.

Senior Kelvin Omondi jump-started a 20-minute span that would feature a trio of JBU goals, starting with his header from three yards in the 61st minute. Senior Amilcar Gonzalez's cross from the right flank continued the NAIA assist leader's efforts.

The header would hold as the match's deciding goal, Omondi's fifth of the season and his second game-winner.

Zamarron finished his brace nine minutes later as he finished off a combination play that started with junior Jessie Zavala and ran through Gonzalez. The goal was Zamarron's 19th of the season as he leads the conference and is tied for fifth nationwide.

JBU finished its scoring effort in the 83rd when freshman Oscar Carballo finished a shot just inside the right post from outside the box to collect his 16th tally of the season.

Texas Wesleyan ruined senior Britt Wisener's clean sheet bid by scoring in the 83rd minute.

Wisener still finished the match with three saves to improve to 12-2-0 on the season. Wesleyan keeper Bastian Blumenberg was dinged with the loss despite eight saves on 12 attempts.

John Brown has now out-scored the opposition by a 55-2 margin over its nine match winning streak.

JBU was scheduled to complete its two-match Texas road swing against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

